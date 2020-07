Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This 4/3/2 wonderful home. Great location. Great floor plan, Living/dining room off entry. Kitchen faces onto breakfast area and family room that has sliding doors looking onto large backyard and conservation. Nice size master-bedroom, master-bath has two separate vanities and a separate shower and tub. Walk-in closet. Three more bedrooms and another bathroom in split floor plan. Laundry with washer and dryer and 2 car garage. Lawn service included.