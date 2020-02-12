1811 Sweetbroom Cir

Amenities

Beautiful property in North Tampa/Wesley Chapel area, just 5 min to the Tampa Premium Outlets, 20-min drive to USF/Moffitt & 40 min to Downtown. This is a large, 3-story townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a bonus office den.



Includes a 2-car garage with private access into the townhouse. Very quiet and private. Ceiling fans in each room, luxury vinyl plank and plush carpet throughout.



[Please note, background screening is required prior to occupation; there is NO fee.]



- Free coffee in clubhouse

- Large resort-style saltwater swimming pool

- Full-size fitness center

- Clubhouse with weekly community events

- Large, comfortable floor plan (over 1,600 square feet)

- Gated community parking

- High speed Wi-Fi

- BONUS work office/den

- Close to everything: parks, shopping, great restaurants

- Netflix, Hulu and cable TV included (70+ channels + DVR)

- Pet friendly!

- Large, on-site dog park

- Full kitchen with all appliances, dishes, cutlery, etc.

- Full washer and dryer in unit



Everything in the unit and all amenities on the property.



Easy to contact. Very service-oriented. Will help with anything needed very rapidly.



Great area. Surrounded by fantastic restaurants, entertainment; just a 2 minute drive to Tampas famous International Plaza. Also, there is a large dog park that wraps around the entire building, great for guest with pets of all sizes.



Easiest way is by car. Uber and Lyft service the area, which can also be an affordable option.



Please be respectful of neighbors. No loud noises, especially after 9:00 PM.