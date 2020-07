Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

***Beautiful Pool Home in Meadow Pointe III, in gated community of Beaconsfield*** This home features gas for cooking, hot water and heat. Neutral color scheme and for plenty of storage 3 car garage. Home is equipped with a beautiful Pebble tech, salt water pool. Rent includes: Lawn and Pool Service. MP III has a Clubhouse with fitness center, Community Pool, Basketball and Tennis Courts and Playground.

Great Location!!! Just minutes from Schools, Shopping, Hospital and Amenities.