1587 Ludington Avenue
Last updated June 8 2020 at 12:40 PM

1587 Ludington Avenue

1587 Ludington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1587 Ludington Avenue, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
dog park
gym
pool
This 1,810 square foot two story home has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths! Located in the beautiful neighborhood of UNION PARK in Wesley Chapel, this property is a place you and your family can call home. The beautiful kitchen has a wraparound bar, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and an over sized pantry. The Master bed has a private bath with double vanities, a stand up shower and garden tub! Tile is throughout the bottom floor while upstairs is covered in plush carpeting. All bedrooms are located upstairs including your separate utility room housing your washer/dryer. The neighborhood brings several amenities including zen gardens, beautiful landscaping, fitness stations, dog park, picnic pavilions, a community pool and MUCH MORE! Call today to schedule your showing this property will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

