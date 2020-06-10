1587 Ludington Avenue

Amenities

This 1,810 square foot two story home has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths! Located in the beautiful neighborhood of UNION PARK in Wesley Chapel, this property is a place you and your family can call home. The beautiful kitchen has a wraparound bar, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and an over sized pantry. The Master bed has a private bath with double vanities, a stand up shower and garden tub! Tile is throughout the bottom floor while upstairs is covered in plush carpeting. All bedrooms are located upstairs including your separate utility room housing your washer/dryer. The neighborhood brings several amenities including zen gardens, beautiful landscaping, fitness stations, dog park, picnic pavilions, a community pool and MUCH MORE! Call today to schedule your showing this property will not last long.