Wesley Chapel, FL
1430 Costa Mesa Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1430 Costa Mesa Dr

1430 Costa Mesa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1430 Costa Mesa Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Covina Key in gated Meadow Pointe lovely 2BD/1.5BA Townhome end unit. Large living room with half bath located downstairs. Kitchen is light and bright with glass sliders leading to a screen patio. Neutral colors throughout. Master is very spacious can host a king bed closets have double doors extra long closet plenty of space. Oversized bathroom has double sinks and garden tub. Home has an inside utility located on 1st floor. This is easy living beautiful community. The community offers wonderful amenities such as a fitness center, pool, tennis and basketball court, clubhouse, early learning facilities and much more! Gated Community. You will be close to it all here.. Wiregrass Mall, Super Target, Florida Hospital, Restaurants, and Tampa Premium Outlets. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1430 Costa Mesa Dr have any available units?
1430 Costa Mesa Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 1430 Costa Mesa Dr have?
Some of 1430 Costa Mesa Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1430 Costa Mesa Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1430 Costa Mesa Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1430 Costa Mesa Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1430 Costa Mesa Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1430 Costa Mesa Dr offer parking?
No, 1430 Costa Mesa Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1430 Costa Mesa Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1430 Costa Mesa Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1430 Costa Mesa Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1430 Costa Mesa Dr has a pool.
Does 1430 Costa Mesa Dr have accessible units?
No, 1430 Costa Mesa Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1430 Costa Mesa Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1430 Costa Mesa Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1430 Costa Mesa Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1430 Costa Mesa Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
