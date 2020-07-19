All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Find more places like 1252 Highwood Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wesley Chapel, FL
/
1252 Highwood Place
Last updated April 1 2019 at 7:53 PM

1252 Highwood Place

1252 Highwood Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wesley Chapel
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1252 Highwood Place, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
STUNNING MEADOW POINT POOL HOME AVAILABLE DECEMBER 15TH Spectacular LARGE home in the convenient gated community of Manor Isle. Properties like this are very rare in this beautiful neighborhood. This home showcases four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a three-car garage covering over 2500 square feet. Feel the majestic energy as you enter the double doors into the formal living and dining rooms spaces with amazing 10-foot ceilings. Then lead yourself back to the fantastic open floor plan styled kitchen/family room areas. This kitchen boasts excellent cabinet space, updated appliances, and a center island/breakfast bar. The home also features a split bedroom floor plan with a master suite with its own entry to the back yard and a bathroom with dual sinks, a garden tub and separate shower stall. The back lanai and pool are truly a delight''''?LARGE pool, plenty of patio space and a great view of the serene conservatory. Perfect for all your entertaining needs or relaxing the year-long warmth of Florida. The community offers access to a pool, tennis courts, playground, and clubhouse. Top rated schools are very close by as well! Contact us today to find out more information! This is a good one!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1252 Highwood Place have any available units?
1252 Highwood Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 1252 Highwood Place have?
Some of 1252 Highwood Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1252 Highwood Place currently offering any rent specials?
1252 Highwood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1252 Highwood Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1252 Highwood Place is pet friendly.
Does 1252 Highwood Place offer parking?
Yes, 1252 Highwood Place offers parking.
Does 1252 Highwood Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1252 Highwood Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1252 Highwood Place have a pool?
Yes, 1252 Highwood Place has a pool.
Does 1252 Highwood Place have accessible units?
No, 1252 Highwood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1252 Highwood Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1252 Highwood Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1252 Highwood Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1252 Highwood Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33545
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

Similar Pages

Wesley Chapel 1 BedroomsWesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms
Wesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWesley Chapel Apartments with Gyms
Wesley Chapel Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FL
Winter Garden, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seven Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg