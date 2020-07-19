1252 Highwood Place

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

STUNNING MEADOW POINT POOL HOME AVAILABLE DECEMBER 15TH Spectacular LARGE home in the convenient gated community of Manor Isle. Properties like this are very rare in this beautiful neighborhood. This home showcases four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a three-car garage covering over 2500 square feet. Feel the majestic energy as you enter the double doors into the formal living and dining rooms spaces with amazing 10-foot ceilings. Then lead yourself back to the fantastic open floor plan styled kitchen/family room areas. This kitchen boasts excellent cabinet space, updated appliances, and a center island/breakfast bar. The home also features a split bedroom floor plan with a master suite with its own entry to the back yard and a bathroom with dual sinks, a garden tub and separate shower stall. The back lanai and pool are truly a delight''''?LARGE pool, plenty of patio space and a great view of the serene conservatory. Perfect for all your entertaining needs or relaxing the year-long warmth of Florida. The community offers access to a pool, tennis courts, playground, and clubhouse. Top rated schools are very close by as well! Contact us today to find out more information! This is a good one!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.