1249 Aldrich Ct
Last updated January 20 2020 at 5:55 PM

1249 Aldrich Ct

1249 Aldrich Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1249 Aldrich Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
https://secure.rently.com/properties/1107986?source=marketing

"Pulte Homes Aldrin Model" 2003 SqFt, Built in 2000, One Story, Split Bedroom Plan, Decorator Touches, Vaulted Ceilings, Living Room, Family Room, Dining Area, Eat-in Kitchen, Microwave, Refrigerator w/Icemaker, Inside Laundry Room, Tile Floors in Family Room and Wet Areas, Wood Floors in Living and Dining Area and all Bedrooms, Huge Walk-in Closet and Garden Tub with Separate Shower Stall in Master Suite, Two Car Garage, Mini/Vertical Blinds, Shades, Four Ceiling Fans, Screened Patio, Wood Deck, Partially Fence, Community Pool and Park, Gated Community, On Pond and Cul-de-Sac, Oversized Lot, Security System - Tenant Pays Monitoring, Pet w/Owner Approval

Bruce B Downs to Meadow Pointe RT Mansfield LT Beardsley LT Iverson RT Aldrich Court

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,625, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1249 Aldrich Ct have any available units?
1249 Aldrich Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 1249 Aldrich Ct have?
Some of 1249 Aldrich Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1249 Aldrich Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1249 Aldrich Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1249 Aldrich Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1249 Aldrich Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1249 Aldrich Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1249 Aldrich Ct offers parking.
Does 1249 Aldrich Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1249 Aldrich Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1249 Aldrich Ct have a pool?
Yes, 1249 Aldrich Ct has a pool.
Does 1249 Aldrich Ct have accessible units?
No, 1249 Aldrich Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1249 Aldrich Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1249 Aldrich Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1249 Aldrich Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1249 Aldrich Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
