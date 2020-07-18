All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Find more places like 1231 BIG CREEK DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wesley Chapel, FL
/
1231 BIG CREEK DRIVE
Last updated March 30 2019 at 9:05 AM

1231 BIG CREEK DRIVE

1231 Big Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wesley Chapel
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1231 Big Creek Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
The Lakes at Northwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath house w/ 3 car garage offers a FRESHLY PAINTED interior with NEW CARPET in the bedrooms and CERAMIC TILE in the main living areas. The formal living & dining room space greets you into the house with the detailed archway leading to the kitchen and family room area. The kitchen is complete with ALL APPLIANCES, an ISLAND w/ BREAKFAST BAR and a CLOSET PANTRY. The family room has pocket sliding doors with PRIVATE CONSERVATION VIEW. The MASTER SUITE features volume ceilings, an expansive WALK-IN CLOSET, dual sink vanity, soaker tub & WALK-IN SHOWER. The 2nd bedroom is located within the master suite & has a WALK-IN CLOSET; the perfect space for a nursery or an office! Bedroom 3 also features a walk-in closet! The indoor laundry room comes equipped with the WASHER & DRYER! The 3 car garage has plenty of parking space & also features cabinets & shelving for sufficient storage. LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED!! ** AVAILABLE NOW **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1231 BIG CREEK DRIVE have any available units?
1231 BIG CREEK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 1231 BIG CREEK DRIVE have?
Some of 1231 BIG CREEK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1231 BIG CREEK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1231 BIG CREEK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1231 BIG CREEK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1231 BIG CREEK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 1231 BIG CREEK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1231 BIG CREEK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1231 BIG CREEK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1231 BIG CREEK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1231 BIG CREEK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1231 BIG CREEK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1231 BIG CREEK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1231 BIG CREEK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1231 BIG CREEK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1231 BIG CREEK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1231 BIG CREEK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1231 BIG CREEK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Move Cross Country
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33545
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

Similar Pages

Wesley Chapel 1 BedroomsWesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms
Wesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWesley Chapel Apartments with Gyms
Wesley Chapel Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FL
Winter Garden, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seven Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg