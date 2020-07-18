1231 BIG CREEK DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath house w/ 3 car garage offers a FRESHLY PAINTED interior with NEW CARPET in the bedrooms and CERAMIC TILE in the main living areas. The formal living & dining room space greets you into the house with the detailed archway leading to the kitchen and family room area. The kitchen is complete with ALL APPLIANCES, an ISLAND w/ BREAKFAST BAR and a CLOSET PANTRY. The family room has pocket sliding doors with PRIVATE CONSERVATION VIEW. The MASTER SUITE features volume ceilings, an expansive WALK-IN CLOSET, dual sink vanity, soaker tub & WALK-IN SHOWER. The 2nd bedroom is located within the master suite & has a WALK-IN CLOSET; the perfect space for a nursery or an office! Bedroom 3 also features a walk-in closet! The indoor laundry room comes equipped with the WASHER & DRYER! The 3 car garage has plenty of parking space & also features cabinets & shelving for sufficient storage. LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED!! ** AVAILABLE NOW **