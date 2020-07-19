1143 Crimson Clover Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities garage

***LIKE NEW!*** - FRESH PAINT - NEW CARPET - ALL NEW KITCHEN APPLIANCES! Very spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home on the pond! Beautiful conservation view with huge 22 x 12 screened lanai. This fantastic Pasco find features large living spaces, bright white kitchen cabinetry and counters, breakfast bar and large pantry. The master suite offers an en suite master bath that has a garden tub with separate shower stall. Comes with all kitchen appliances and has washer/dryer hookups. 15-MONTH LEASE MINIMUM! For more details, please call Home Locators at 813-908-8555 x 124 today!



$1425 WITH QUICK MOVE IN!