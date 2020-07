Amenities

Welcome to 1116 Crimson Clover. This lovely three bedroom, two bath home is fully equipped with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and washer and dry. The split floor plan has a large master bedroom with master bath attached. You will love drinking your morning coffee on the screened lanai overlooking the over sized pond. This home is located near shopping, highly rated schools, a hospital, major highways, and newly constructed restaurants and hotels.