Wesley Chapel, FL
1111 Sleepy Oak Drive
Last updated January 31 2020 at 5:57 PM

1111 Sleepy Oak Drive

1111 Sleepy Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1111 Sleepy Oak Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
One Week Free With A December Move In!! Check out this 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town home located in the gated village of Hillhurst in Meadowpointe III. The open, eat in kitchen features updated appliances. Great room floor plan has living/dining combination with an additional enclosed guest/office space attached. The two large master bedrooms have double closets, plenty of light and and en-suite full bathrooms. The downstairs lanai overlooks greenspace and a pond, Enjoy the convenience of the Meadow Pointe III area - the location close to Bruce B Downs with access to 1-75, USF, Wiregrass Mall, Outlet Mall hospitals, and schools. Call today for a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 Sleepy Oak Drive have any available units?
1111 Sleepy Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
Is 1111 Sleepy Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1111 Sleepy Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 Sleepy Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1111 Sleepy Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 1111 Sleepy Oak Drive offer parking?
No, 1111 Sleepy Oak Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1111 Sleepy Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111 Sleepy Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 Sleepy Oak Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1111 Sleepy Oak Drive has a pool.
Does 1111 Sleepy Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 1111 Sleepy Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 Sleepy Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1111 Sleepy Oak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1111 Sleepy Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1111 Sleepy Oak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

