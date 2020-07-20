All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Home
/
Wesley Chapel, FL
/
1105 KENNEWICK COURT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1105 KENNEWICK COURT

1105 Kennewick Court · No Longer Available
Location

1105 Kennewick Court, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, 1,184 sq ft townhome rental in the peaceful gated community of Meadow Pointe! Gleaming laminate wood like flooring throughout the open floor plan. Kitchen boasts, stainless steel appliances, closet pantry, plenty of cabinetry, and laundry closet. Kitchen overlooks the living and dining room combo through pass through window with breakfast bar making it perfect for entertainment. Large windows down and upstairs letting in all the bright natural light. Both bedrooms provide ample space. Master suite features closets, dual sink vanity, relaxing garden tub with shower. Enjoy the gorgeous Florida weather on your private screened covered lanai overlooking natural preserve + Lanai has storage room.. Don't forget all the fun in Meadow Pointe, enjoy the tennis courts, basketball courts, pool, playgrounds, exercise facility and more. Meadow Pointe has fantastic schools and it's location cannot be beat! Wiregrass mall, Wesley Chapel Hospital, and the Pasco Hernando College are all very close! Of course you have the choice of several grocery stores, restaurants and parks to chose from!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 KENNEWICK COURT have any available units?
1105 KENNEWICK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 1105 KENNEWICK COURT have?
Some of 1105 KENNEWICK COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1105 KENNEWICK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1105 KENNEWICK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 KENNEWICK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1105 KENNEWICK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 1105 KENNEWICK COURT offer parking?
No, 1105 KENNEWICK COURT does not offer parking.
Does 1105 KENNEWICK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1105 KENNEWICK COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 KENNEWICK COURT have a pool?
Yes, 1105 KENNEWICK COURT has a pool.
Does 1105 KENNEWICK COURT have accessible units?
No, 1105 KENNEWICK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 KENNEWICK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1105 KENNEWICK COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1105 KENNEWICK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1105 KENNEWICK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
