1105 KENNEWICK COURT

Amenities

Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, 1,184 sq ft townhome rental in the peaceful gated community of Meadow Pointe! Gleaming laminate wood like flooring throughout the open floor plan. Kitchen boasts, stainless steel appliances, closet pantry, plenty of cabinetry, and laundry closet. Kitchen overlooks the living and dining room combo through pass through window with breakfast bar making it perfect for entertainment. Large windows down and upstairs letting in all the bright natural light. Both bedrooms provide ample space. Master suite features closets, dual sink vanity, relaxing garden tub with shower. Enjoy the gorgeous Florida weather on your private screened covered lanai overlooking natural preserve + Lanai has storage room.. Don't forget all the fun in Meadow Pointe, enjoy the tennis courts, basketball courts, pool, playgrounds, exercise facility and more. Meadow Pointe has fantastic schools and it's location cannot be beat! Wiregrass mall, Wesley Chapel Hospital, and the Pasco Hernando College are all very close! Of course you have the choice of several grocery stores, restaurants and parks to chose from!