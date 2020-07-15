1042 KENNEWICK COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Small dog permitted with owner's approval. This immaculate 2 bedroom suite 2.5 bath Town home in Meadow Pointe for rent. with laminate flooring throughout, Downstairs: lg great/family area and dining area, Kitchen with built in dish washer, 2 door refrigerator, range, 2 stainless steel sinks with sprayer, lg pantry, washer and dryer,plant shelves, breakfast bar, sliding glass doors to screened patio has lg storage area and view of conservation. Upstairs: 2 lg bedroom suits with walk in closet one overlooks the front court yard, the Master suite over looks the conservation area. suite has wall to wall closet. Plus all the amenities of Meadow Point.