Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:44 AM

1042 KENNEWICK COURT

1042 Kennewick Court · No Longer Available
Location

1042 Kennewick Court, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Small dog permitted with owner's approval. This immaculate 2 bedroom suite 2.5 bath Town home in Meadow Pointe for rent. with laminate flooring throughout, Downstairs: lg great/family area and dining area, Kitchen with built in dish washer, 2 door refrigerator, range, 2 stainless steel sinks with sprayer, lg pantry, washer and dryer,plant shelves, breakfast bar, sliding glass doors to screened patio has lg storage area and view of conservation. Upstairs: 2 lg bedroom suits with walk in closet one overlooks the front court yard, the Master suite over looks the conservation area. suite has wall to wall closet. Plus all the amenities of Meadow Point.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1042 KENNEWICK COURT have any available units?
1042 KENNEWICK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 1042 KENNEWICK COURT have?
Some of 1042 KENNEWICK COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1042 KENNEWICK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1042 KENNEWICK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1042 KENNEWICK COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 1042 KENNEWICK COURT is pet friendly.
Does 1042 KENNEWICK COURT offer parking?
No, 1042 KENNEWICK COURT does not offer parking.
Does 1042 KENNEWICK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1042 KENNEWICK COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1042 KENNEWICK COURT have a pool?
No, 1042 KENNEWICK COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1042 KENNEWICK COURT have accessible units?
No, 1042 KENNEWICK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1042 KENNEWICK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1042 KENNEWICK COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1042 KENNEWICK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1042 KENNEWICK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
