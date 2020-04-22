5306 Clubside Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool tennis court

2/2.5 Longwood Condo In Sabal Palm - A VIRTUAL TOUR IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE. Third floor 2-bedroom, 2.5-bath condo in Longwood community of Sabal Palm. Per county public records, there are 1,537 square feet, with 1,365 square feet being under air. This condo was recently updated with new vinyl plank flooring and fresh paint throughout. Combined living and dining areas, laundry room with washer and dryer included, and a screened balcony. Both bedrooms feature a full bath as well as a walk-in closet and linen closet. Located in the heart of Longwood with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment as well as quick access to I-4 for ease of commute. Community amenities include tennis courts, clubhouse, fitness room, community pool, and endless walking/biking trails. Additional HOA required screening of all 18 years and older at a cost of $75 for first applicant and $50 each additional.



Animals By Owner Approval.

Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal

Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal



Property Manager:

Chris Gold

407-896-1200 ext 240



(RLNE5699809)