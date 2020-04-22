All apartments in Wekiwa Springs
Find more places like 5306 Clubside Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wekiwa Springs, FL
/
5306 Clubside Drive
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

5306 Clubside Drive

5306 Clubside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wekiwa Springs
See all
Medith Manor
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5306 Clubside Drive, Wekiwa Springs, FL 32779
Medith Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
2/2.5 Longwood Condo In Sabal Palm - A VIRTUAL TOUR IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE. Third floor 2-bedroom, 2.5-bath condo in Longwood community of Sabal Palm. Per county public records, there are 1,537 square feet, with 1,365 square feet being under air. This condo was recently updated with new vinyl plank flooring and fresh paint throughout. Combined living and dining areas, laundry room with washer and dryer included, and a screened balcony. Both bedrooms feature a full bath as well as a walk-in closet and linen closet. Located in the heart of Longwood with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment as well as quick access to I-4 for ease of commute. Community amenities include tennis courts, clubhouse, fitness room, community pool, and endless walking/biking trails. Additional HOA required screening of all 18 years and older at a cost of $75 for first applicant and $50 each additional.

Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Chris Gold
407-896-1200 ext 240

(RLNE5699809)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5306 Clubside Drive have any available units?
5306 Clubside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wekiwa Springs, FL.
What amenities does 5306 Clubside Drive have?
Some of 5306 Clubside Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5306 Clubside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5306 Clubside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5306 Clubside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5306 Clubside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wekiwa Springs.
Does 5306 Clubside Drive offer parking?
No, 5306 Clubside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5306 Clubside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5306 Clubside Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5306 Clubside Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5306 Clubside Drive has a pool.
Does 5306 Clubside Drive have accessible units?
No, 5306 Clubside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5306 Clubside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5306 Clubside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5306 Clubside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5306 Clubside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Wekiwa Springs 2 BedroomsWekiwa Springs Accessible Apartments
Wekiwa Springs Apartments with GymWekiwa Springs Apartments with Pool
Wekiwa Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLUniversity, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FL
Glencoe, FLCocoa West, FLSilver Springs Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Medith Manor

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
University of Central FloridaDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach