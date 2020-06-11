All apartments in Wekiwa Springs
Wekiwa Springs, FL
346 Coble Drive
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

346 Coble Drive

Location

346 Coble Drive, Wekiwa Springs, FL 32779

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful, 4BD/2BA Home with Fenced Backyard in Wekiva! - This 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,850 sqft single family home is located in the Wekiva area of Longwood and has been completely renovated and updated and is ready for move-in! Upon entry, you'll be greeted by the open floor plan in the main living area along with upgraded vinyl plank flooring throughout, a welcoming split bedroom floor plan and excellent natural lighting for a bright and airy feel. The kitchen features granite counter tops, plenty of cabinetry and storage space and stainless steel appliances including the dishwasher, range, over-the-range microwave and french door refrigerator. Located just opposite the kitchen is a small breakfast nook with views to the rear patio area. To the right of the kitchen is a large family room or den which features a stone fire place and french doors that lead to the spacious screened in patio- a perfect spot to enjoy your morning cup of coffee. Down the hall you'll find the two well-sized guest bedrooms and updated guest bath with tub/shower combination. On the opposite side of the home is the master bedroom complete with en-suite bath, walk-in closet and separate glass enclosed shower. Rounding out this wonderful home is a 2-car garage with automatic opener, upgraded lighting and plumbing fixtures, new carpet in the bedrooms, spacious fenced-in backyard and included lawn service. There are many parks and trails in this neighborhood and it's conveniently located near Wekiva Springs State Park, SR 434, SR 436, I-4, shopping, dining, and entertainment.

ATTENTION: Innovative Realty does not post ads on Craigslist! Recently scam artists have been stealing rental listings, lowering the price and posting fake ads online, especially on Craigslist, and posing as the landlords. Beware of out of state phone numbers or Google Voice numbers. If you've been speaking with anyone other than Innovative Realty, been given a lockbox access code by a third party, asked to send money payable to anyone but Innovative Realty, LLC-- it is a scam!

Were happy to allow dogs only in this property, though we cannot allow more than two dogs and they must be under 75 pounds. Applicants are required to fill out a separate Pet Application or Support Animal Verification by visiting https://innovativerealtyfl.petscreening.com. Our pet fee includes a $200 refundable deposit and a $150 non-refundable fee per pet. Sorry, no aggressive breeds.

We run a comprehensive check of your criminal background, credit history, rental history. If you have certain prior felonies or any evictions, your application will be denied. We will require that our residents make at least three times the monthly rent and can provide proof of income and identity.

For more information or to schedule a viewing, call Innovative Realty, LLC at (407) 772-5555. You can schedule a showing online at www.innovativerealtyfl.com.

To view all of our listings, visit our website at www.innovativerealtyfl.com or check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/InnovativeRealty

Have questions about our resident requirements? Read our blog below for more information on if you will qualify: http://www.innovativerealtyfl.com/property-management-blog/resident-rental-criteria-do-you-qualify

No Cats Allowed

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

