787 S Ridgewood Avenue

Charming Florida 2 Bedroom 1 bath pool home on beautiful area of Ormond Beach. Street is lined with old oaks and palm trees! Walk in closet in master. Glassed in Florida room out to inground pool, outdoor shower and decking! Plenty of storage and 1 car garage as well. Fenced yard and great curb appeal. Tenant responsible for lawn maintenance and pool maintenance. Small pet allowed with $150 non refundable deposit. This home is close to the river and the Granada Bridge! Wonderfully located! Water is included in rent. Washer/Dryer hook up only.