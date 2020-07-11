All apartments in Volusia County
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:40 PM

787 S Ridgewood Avenue

787 South Ridgewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

787 South Ridgewood Avenue, Volusia County, FL 32174
Rio Vista

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Charming Florida 2 Bedroom 1 bath pool home on beautiful area of Ormond Beach. Street is lined with old oaks and palm trees! Walk in closet in master. Glassed in Florida room out to inground pool, outdoor shower and decking! Plenty of storage and 1 car garage as well. Fenced yard and great curb appeal. Tenant responsible for lawn maintenance and pool maintenance. Small pet allowed with $150 non refundable deposit. This home is close to the river and the Granada Bridge! Wonderfully located! Water is included in rent. Washer/Dryer hook up only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 787 S Ridgewood Avenue have any available units?
787 S Ridgewood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Volusia County, FL.
What amenities does 787 S Ridgewood Avenue have?
Some of 787 S Ridgewood Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 787 S Ridgewood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
787 S Ridgewood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 787 S Ridgewood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 787 S Ridgewood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 787 S Ridgewood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 787 S Ridgewood Avenue offers parking.
Does 787 S Ridgewood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 787 S Ridgewood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 787 S Ridgewood Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 787 S Ridgewood Avenue has a pool.
Does 787 S Ridgewood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 787 S Ridgewood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 787 S Ridgewood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 787 S Ridgewood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 787 S Ridgewood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 787 S Ridgewood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
