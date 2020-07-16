All apartments in Volusia County
1567 DERBYSHIRE ROAD
Last updated May 17 2020 at 8:01 AM

1567 DERBYSHIRE ROAD

1567 Derbyshire Road · (407) 734-3323
Location

1567 Derbyshire Road, Volusia County, FL 32117

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1041 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
bbq/grill
Beautiful, completely remodeled and professionally furnished home in Daytona Beach with 3 beds, 1 bath. This fantastic home boasts fresh interior and exterior paint, new electrical, new luxury vinyl plank flooring, and so many amazing extras! The living area is open to the dining area which opens to an additional covered area in the back to enjoy our beautiful Florida weather. This home features updated black kitchen appliances, wood cabinets with soft close drawers and cabinets, new countertops, remodeled bathrooms featuring new vanities and light fixtures, and comes with spacious closets with upgraded 6-panel doors. The partially fenced backyard is huge, perfect for pets, and there is plenty of room to add a play area or swing set and a concrete slab for your Barbeque grill. Your inside laundry/utility room with a new washer and dryer is just off the carport which is right next to the kitchen and perfect for multi-tasking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1567 DERBYSHIRE ROAD have any available units?
1567 DERBYSHIRE ROAD has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1567 DERBYSHIRE ROAD have?
Some of 1567 DERBYSHIRE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1567 DERBYSHIRE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1567 DERBYSHIRE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1567 DERBYSHIRE ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1567 DERBYSHIRE ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 1567 DERBYSHIRE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1567 DERBYSHIRE ROAD offers parking.
Does 1567 DERBYSHIRE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1567 DERBYSHIRE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1567 DERBYSHIRE ROAD have a pool?
No, 1567 DERBYSHIRE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1567 DERBYSHIRE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1567 DERBYSHIRE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1567 DERBYSHIRE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1567 DERBYSHIRE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1567 DERBYSHIRE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1567 DERBYSHIRE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
