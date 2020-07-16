1567 DERBYSHIRE ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly carport recently renovated bbq/grill furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking bbq/grill

Beautiful, completely remodeled and professionally furnished home in Daytona Beach with 3 beds, 1 bath. This fantastic home boasts fresh interior and exterior paint, new electrical, new luxury vinyl plank flooring, and so many amazing extras! The living area is open to the dining area which opens to an additional covered area in the back to enjoy our beautiful Florida weather. This home features updated black kitchen appliances, wood cabinets with soft close drawers and cabinets, new countertops, remodeled bathrooms featuring new vanities and light fixtures, and comes with spacious closets with upgraded 6-panel doors. The partially fenced backyard is huge, perfect for pets, and there is plenty of room to add a play area or swing set and a concrete slab for your Barbeque grill. Your inside laundry/utility room with a new washer and dryer is just off the carport which is right next to the kitchen and perfect for multi-tasking.