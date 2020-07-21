1217 Crown Pointe Lane

Amenities

Looking for a long term furnished rental while you build? This POOL home would be perfect! Well maintained, 3 bedroom, 2 bath split plan home situated on a very private lot. Nice covered outdoor space just off the great room that overlooks the lake/preserve area with the pool adjoining. Eat in kitchen, inside laundry room and master en suite with shower. Rent includes lawn, pool and HOA fees. Tenant responsible for utilities. UPDATE: Owner will consider removing furniture and renting home unfurnished!