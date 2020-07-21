All apartments in Volusia County
1217 Crown Pointe Lane

1217 Crown Pointe Lane
Location

1217 Crown Pointe Lane, Volusia County, FL 32174
Plantation Bay

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Looking for a long term furnished rental while you build? This POOL home would be perfect! Well maintained, 3 bedroom, 2 bath split plan home situated on a very private lot. Nice covered outdoor space just off the great room that overlooks the lake/preserve area with the pool adjoining. Eat in kitchen, inside laundry room and master en suite with shower. Rent includes lawn, pool and HOA fees. Tenant responsible for utilities. UPDATE: Owner will consider removing furniture and renting home unfurnished!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1217 Crown Pointe Lane have any available units?
1217 Crown Pointe Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 1217 Crown Pointe Lane have?
Some of 1217 Crown Pointe Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1217 Crown Pointe Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1217 Crown Pointe Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1217 Crown Pointe Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1217 Crown Pointe Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Volusia County.
Does 1217 Crown Pointe Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1217 Crown Pointe Lane offers parking.
Does 1217 Crown Pointe Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1217 Crown Pointe Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1217 Crown Pointe Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1217 Crown Pointe Lane has a pool.
Does 1217 Crown Pointe Lane have accessible units?
No, 1217 Crown Pointe Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1217 Crown Pointe Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1217 Crown Pointe Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1217 Crown Pointe Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1217 Crown Pointe Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
