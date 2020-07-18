All apartments in Volusia County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1008 Kilkenny Lane

1008 Kilkenny Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1008 Kilkenny Ln, Volusia County, FL 32174
Plantation Bay

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Built in 2012 and maintained very well, lovely 3 bedroom 3 bath with 2 car garage in upscale Plantation Bay gated golf community. Second level is private bedroom and full bathroom with two large closets. Totally private with screened porch facing water/conservation area. Upgraded kitchen, appliances and granite counter tops, window treatments included. Only 4 miles to pristine beaches and minutes from beautiful Tomoka State Park. Come see and appreciate all this townhouse has to offer. **Please see attached rental requirements**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1008 Kilkenny Lane have any available units?
1008 Kilkenny Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Volusia County, FL.
What amenities does 1008 Kilkenny Lane have?
Some of 1008 Kilkenny Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1008 Kilkenny Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1008 Kilkenny Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 Kilkenny Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1008 Kilkenny Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Volusia County.
Does 1008 Kilkenny Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1008 Kilkenny Lane offers parking.
Does 1008 Kilkenny Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1008 Kilkenny Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 Kilkenny Lane have a pool?
No, 1008 Kilkenny Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1008 Kilkenny Lane have accessible units?
No, 1008 Kilkenny Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 Kilkenny Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1008 Kilkenny Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1008 Kilkenny Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1008 Kilkenny Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
