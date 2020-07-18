1008 Kilkenny Lane

Amenities

Built in 2012 and maintained very well, lovely 3 bedroom 3 bath with 2 car garage in upscale Plantation Bay gated golf community. Second level is private bedroom and full bathroom with two large closets. Totally private with screened porch facing water/conservation area. Upgraded kitchen, appliances and granite counter tops, window treatments included. Only 4 miles to pristine beaches and minutes from beautiful Tomoka State Park. Come see and appreciate all this townhouse has to offer. **Please see attached rental requirements**