1004 Sea Shell Court VOLUSIA

55+ COMMUNITY, VILLA-DUPLEX IN LATITUDE MARGARITAVILLE DAYTONA BEACH - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom - $2,395.00 - NEW CONSTRUCTION, 55+ COMMUNITY, VILLA-DUPLEX IN LATITUDE MARGARITAVILLE DAYTONA, Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom With Office/Bonus Room, 2 Car Garage, Living Room, Dining Room, Open Kitchen with Breakfast Bar and Stainless Steel Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave and Dishwasher, Utility Room with Washer & Dryer Hook Ups, Tile Throughout, Walk-in Closets, Screened Patio, NO PETS, NO SMOKING, Pest Control Included Through HOA, Lawn Care Included Through HOA, Luxury Resort Style Community Pool & Cabanas, Fitness Center, Clubhouse With Restaurant/ Bar, Walking Trails, Basketball, Pickleball/Tennis Courts, Dog Park, Shuttle Buses, Guard Gated Community, Year Built: 2020/ 1558 Sqft.



Tenants Have Access To ALL Latitude Margaritaville Amenities Listed Below: FINS UP! FITNESS CENTER: Fully outfitted gym / Spin Room, Aerobics Room with Virtual Personal Trainer, Indoor whirlpool spa and lap pool. PARADISE POOL: Beach Entry, Cabanas, Tiki Huts, Lawn Games. LATITUDE TOWN SQUARE: Bandshell with live music, Dancing and entertainment. LAST MANGO THEATER: Banquet hall with stage for performances and dancing. WORKIN N PLAYIN CENTER: The Hanger workshop, Barkaritaville Pet Spa, Coconut Telegraph Business Center, Multipurpose, arts, crafts, cards and meeting rooms. LATITUDE BAR & CHILL RESTAURANT: Restaurant with indoor/outdoor bar, Changes in Attitude Bar- Poolside alfresco dining and drinking, Town Square side alfresco dining and drinking, Multipurpose rooms and private dining rooms. 55+ COMMUNITY



Directions: Take I-95 to LPGA Boulevard in Daytona Beach, then west 0.6 miles to address.



No Pets Allowed



