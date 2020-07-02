All apartments in Volusia County
Volusia County, FL
1004 Sea Shell Court VOLUSIA
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

1004 Sea Shell Court VOLUSIA

1004 Sea Shell Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1004 Sea Shell Ct, Volusia County, FL 32124

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
new construction
tennis court
55+ COMMUNITY, VILLA-DUPLEX IN LATITUDE MARGARITAVILLE DAYTONA BEACH - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom - $2,395.00 - NEW CONSTRUCTION, 55+ COMMUNITY, VILLA-DUPLEX IN LATITUDE MARGARITAVILLE DAYTONA, Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom With Office/Bonus Room, 2 Car Garage, Living Room, Dining Room, Open Kitchen with Breakfast Bar and Stainless Steel Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave and Dishwasher, Utility Room with Washer & Dryer Hook Ups, Tile Throughout, Walk-in Closets, Screened Patio, NO PETS, NO SMOKING, Pest Control Included Through HOA, Lawn Care Included Through HOA, Luxury Resort Style Community Pool & Cabanas, Fitness Center, Clubhouse With Restaurant/ Bar, Walking Trails, Basketball, Pickleball/Tennis Courts, Dog Park, Shuttle Buses, Guard Gated Community, Year Built: 2020/ 1558 Sqft.

Tenants Have Access To ALL Latitude Margaritaville Amenities Listed Below: FINS UP! FITNESS CENTER: Fully outfitted gym / Spin Room, Aerobics Room with Virtual Personal Trainer, Indoor whirlpool spa and lap pool. PARADISE POOL: Beach Entry, Cabanas, Tiki Huts, Lawn Games. LATITUDE TOWN SQUARE: Bandshell with live music, Dancing and entertainment. LAST MANGO THEATER: Banquet hall with stage for performances and dancing. WORKIN N PLAYIN CENTER: The Hanger workshop, Barkaritaville Pet Spa, Coconut Telegraph Business Center, Multipurpose, arts, crafts, cards and meeting rooms. LATITUDE BAR & CHILL RESTAURANT: Restaurant with indoor/outdoor bar, Changes in Attitude Bar- Poolside alfresco dining and drinking, Town Square side alfresco dining and drinking, Multipurpose rooms and private dining rooms. 55+ COMMUNITY

Directions: Take I-95 to LPGA Boulevard in Daytona Beach, then west 0.6 miles to address.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5598232)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1004 Sea Shell Court VOLUSIA have any available units?
1004 Sea Shell Court VOLUSIA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Volusia County, FL.
What amenities does 1004 Sea Shell Court VOLUSIA have?
Some of 1004 Sea Shell Court VOLUSIA's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1004 Sea Shell Court VOLUSIA currently offering any rent specials?
1004 Sea Shell Court VOLUSIA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1004 Sea Shell Court VOLUSIA pet-friendly?
Yes, 1004 Sea Shell Court VOLUSIA is pet friendly.
Does 1004 Sea Shell Court VOLUSIA offer parking?
Yes, 1004 Sea Shell Court VOLUSIA offers parking.
Does 1004 Sea Shell Court VOLUSIA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1004 Sea Shell Court VOLUSIA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1004 Sea Shell Court VOLUSIA have a pool?
Yes, 1004 Sea Shell Court VOLUSIA has a pool.
Does 1004 Sea Shell Court VOLUSIA have accessible units?
No, 1004 Sea Shell Court VOLUSIA does not have accessible units.
Does 1004 Sea Shell Court VOLUSIA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1004 Sea Shell Court VOLUSIA has units with dishwashers.
Does 1004 Sea Shell Court VOLUSIA have units with air conditioning?
No, 1004 Sea Shell Court VOLUSIA does not have units with air conditioning.
