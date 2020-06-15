All apartments in Venice
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:26 PM

226 MONTELLUNA DRIVE

226 Montelluna Drive · (941) 650-4427
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

226 Montelluna Drive, Venice, FL 34275
Venetian Golf And River Club

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2161 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Relax in this spectacular, spacious home offering screened lanai with brick pavers, heated pool and hot tub overlooking large preserve and pond. Large pocket doors lead to an open kitchen with bar, and great room plan overlooking that gorgeous view. The home itself is light and airy with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, den/office and every upgrade imaginable such as: rich Granite counters, large floor tile, tray ceilings, decorator paint, soaking tub in master bath, pedestal sink, columns, arched doorways and windows. There is a double car garage and over sized brick driveway. The property is located in a very sought after neighborhood with mature landscaping. Great location close to all amenities and great Florida Beaches. This is a must see rental property! Indoor/Outdoor Living at it's Best. Annual Lease, owner will consider a longer term. Renter can have full use of all Club amenities for a small fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 MONTELLUNA DRIVE have any available units?
226 MONTELLUNA DRIVE has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Venice, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Venice Rent Report.
What amenities does 226 MONTELLUNA DRIVE have?
Some of 226 MONTELLUNA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 226 MONTELLUNA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
226 MONTELLUNA DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 MONTELLUNA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 226 MONTELLUNA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Venice.
Does 226 MONTELLUNA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 226 MONTELLUNA DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 226 MONTELLUNA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 226 MONTELLUNA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 MONTELLUNA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 226 MONTELLUNA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 226 MONTELLUNA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 226 MONTELLUNA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 226 MONTELLUNA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 226 MONTELLUNA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
