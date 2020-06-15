226 MONTELLUNA DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Relax in this spectacular, spacious home offering screened lanai with brick pavers, heated pool and hot tub overlooking large preserve and pond. Large pocket doors lead to an open kitchen with bar, and great room plan overlooking that gorgeous view. The home itself is light and airy with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, den/office and every upgrade imaginable such as: rich Granite counters, large floor tile, tray ceilings, decorator paint, soaking tub in master bath, pedestal sink, columns, arched doorways and windows. There is a double car garage and over sized brick driveway. The property is located in a very sought after neighborhood with mature landscaping. Great location close to all amenities and great Florida Beaches. This is a must see rental property! Indoor/Outdoor Living at it's Best. Annual Lease, owner will consider a longer term. Renter can have full use of all Club amenities for a small fee.