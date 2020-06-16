1714 Fountain View Circle

Amenities

dishwasher dogs allowed garage pool media room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage media room

Lovely and serene Furnished 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage lakefront villa setting with South front exposure. Spectacular location, directly across the street from the community pool, center and mailboxes. Newly installed dishwasher, stove, microwave and sink. This quaint, maintenance free community is ready for move in. Just bring your personal items. And, the quaint shops and marvelous restaurants of Historic Venice Island, the Legacy Bike path, beaches, fishing, performing art theaters, golf, cricket ball and so many varied cultural, recreational and medical facilities of Venice are minutes away. First and security required to move in and a monthly $29.99 residents benefit fee will be applied.



Amenities: Community Pool, Furnished