Home
/
Venice, FL
/
1714 Fountain View Circle
Last updated May 7 2020 at 1:55 AM

1714 Fountain View Circle

1714 Fountain View Circle · (941) 462-2894
Location

1714 Fountain View Circle, Venice, FL 34292

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1468 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
pool
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
media room
Lovely and serene Furnished 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage lakefront villa setting with South front exposure. Spectacular location, directly across the street from the community pool, center and mailboxes. Newly installed dishwasher, stove, microwave and sink. This quaint, maintenance free community is ready for move in. Just bring your personal items. And, the quaint shops and marvelous restaurants of Historic Venice Island, the Legacy Bike path, beaches, fishing, performing art theaters, golf, cricket ball and so many varied cultural, recreational and medical facilities of Venice are minutes away. First and security required to move in and a monthly $29.99 residents benefit fee will be applied.

Amenities: Community Pool, Furnished

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1714 Fountain View Circle have any available units?
1714 Fountain View Circle has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Venice, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Venice Rent Report.
What amenities does 1714 Fountain View Circle have?
Some of 1714 Fountain View Circle's amenities include dishwasher, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1714 Fountain View Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1714 Fountain View Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1714 Fountain View Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1714 Fountain View Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1714 Fountain View Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1714 Fountain View Circle does offer parking.
Does 1714 Fountain View Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1714 Fountain View Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1714 Fountain View Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1714 Fountain View Circle has a pool.
Does 1714 Fountain View Circle have accessible units?
No, 1714 Fountain View Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1714 Fountain View Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1714 Fountain View Circle has units with dishwashers.
