9796 TRUMPET VINE LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Application fee = $0.00!! With new carpet and fresh paint throughout, this 3 bed / 2½ bath townhome in Trinity won’t last long. The minute you walk in you will feel right at home in this open floorplan. Beautiful granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances adorn the kitchen. The laundry room is conveniently located on the second floor near the bedrooms. Enjoy this thriving community with easy access to I-75 and an array of local restaurants and shops, nearby outlet malls, beaches and more! This beautiful townhome is ready for immediate occupancy in the heart of Trinity.