Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This amazing designer home is ready for you. Large back yard, fine interior finishes, Reverse osmosis kitchen filter, water softener, garage door opener, all the bells and whistles. Luxury at a bargain price, 4 large bedrooms, designer closets, Master suite features 2 large walkins and an elegant dressing area fully furnished by Closets by Design, if you are very particular and like exquisite surroundings this is the home for you. Also the best schools in Pasco County.