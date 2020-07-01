All apartments in Trinity
1327 LAHARA WAY

1327 Lahara Way · No Longer Available
Location

1327 Lahara Way, Trinity, FL 34655
The Champions Club

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Exquisite 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bathroom Townhome perfectly situated on a premier lot with golf course and pond views in the sought after Townhomes at Fairview in Fox Hollow area of Trinity. The Master bedroom is on the first level and features a master bathroom with a large walk-in closet, linen closet, solid surface countertops, double sinks and walk in shower. Also on the first level is the dining room, living room, beautiful kitchen with plant shelves & solid surface countertops and the laundry room. Upstairs are 2 gust bedrooms and a full bathroom. Screened lanai with brick pavers leading out to the oversized patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1327 LAHARA WAY have any available units?
1327 LAHARA WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trinity, FL.
What amenities does 1327 LAHARA WAY have?
Some of 1327 LAHARA WAY's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1327 LAHARA WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1327 LAHARA WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1327 LAHARA WAY pet-friendly?
No, 1327 LAHARA WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Trinity.
Does 1327 LAHARA WAY offer parking?
Yes, 1327 LAHARA WAY offers parking.
Does 1327 LAHARA WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1327 LAHARA WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1327 LAHARA WAY have a pool?
No, 1327 LAHARA WAY does not have a pool.
Does 1327 LAHARA WAY have accessible units?
No, 1327 LAHARA WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1327 LAHARA WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 1327 LAHARA WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1327 LAHARA WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1327 LAHARA WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

