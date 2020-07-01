1327 LAHARA WAY

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets microwave range

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Exquisite 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bathroom Townhome perfectly situated on a premier lot with golf course and pond views in the sought after Townhomes at Fairview in Fox Hollow area of Trinity. The Master bedroom is on the first level and features a master bathroom with a large walk-in closet, linen closet, solid surface countertops, double sinks and walk in shower. Also on the first level is the dining room, living room, beautiful kitchen with plant shelves & solid surface countertops and the laundry room. Upstairs are 2 gust bedrooms and a full bathroom. Screened lanai with brick pavers leading out to the oversized patio.