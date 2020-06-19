All apartments in Town 'n' Country
9125 TUDOR DRIVE
9125 TUDOR DRIVE

9125 Tudor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9125 Tudor Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
racquetball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
tennis court
WATERFRONT LIVING & GREAT LOCATION IN TAMPA! A very comfortable and open floor plan, your reserved parking space is right in front of your door, and your master bedroom view is absolutely gorgeous, because it's direct WATERFRONT. Your screened-in lanai faces north, and you will get to come home at the end of the day, sit out in the covered and screened lanai without the sun beating in on you and enjoy the boats, birds, manatees, porpoise and fish that frequent the waterway. The river/canal is fed from freshwater lakes and Old Tampa Bay, and with change of tides, is a mix of fresh and saltwater, making it brackish. One of the pools, tennis courts, racquetball courts, boat and trailer parking and property manager's office is on the far west side of the property. Some decks/docks with benches and grills nearby are built within another common park area (just to the north a few hundred feet from your condo), over the seawall. Unit has dishwasher and a full laundry facility is located nearby on property. Centrally located: Tampa International Airport is only 6 miles away, Clearwater Beach is 20 miles away, Downtown Tampa is only 11 miles away, and Downtown St. Pete is only 23 miles away. An easy commute to almost anywhere in the Tampa Bay area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9125 TUDOR DRIVE have any available units?
9125 TUDOR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 9125 TUDOR DRIVE have?
Some of 9125 TUDOR DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9125 TUDOR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9125 TUDOR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9125 TUDOR DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9125 TUDOR DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 9125 TUDOR DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 9125 TUDOR DRIVE offers parking.
Does 9125 TUDOR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9125 TUDOR DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9125 TUDOR DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 9125 TUDOR DRIVE has a pool.
Does 9125 TUDOR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9125 TUDOR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9125 TUDOR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9125 TUDOR DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9125 TUDOR DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9125 TUDOR DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
