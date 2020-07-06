All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Last updated October 23 2019

8301 Boxwood Dr

8301 Boxwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8301 Boxwood Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Bay Crest Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
DESCRIPTION: 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features a family room along with a living room and dining area just off the kitchen. The kitchen features granite countertops with black and stainless appliances. There are 3 bedrooms located on the second floor which includes the master bedroom and master bathroom. The main bath upstairs features modern double sinks. The 4thbedroom can also be used as an office which is downstairs. The laundry room is located just off the family room.

The pool area is designed for entertaining. There is a nice screened porch and the backyard is also designed to enjoy the sunshine along with splash time in the pool.

This property is pet-friendly. Parking is available for two vehicles in the driveway, and street parking is allowed. It can be rented furnished or unfurnished. The price is the same. Please allow time to have furnishings removed if unfurnished is desired.

Walk Through photo tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EibSc6Wp6v0

LOCATION:
Located near Tampa International Airport allows easy access to Pinellas or Tampa side.

How Long are your leases? 1 year leases and we can offer a 2 year lease up front and lock in the rate.

NO SMOKING ALLOWED INSIDE, ONLY OUTSIDE

Holding fee is one month’s rent.

How do I schedule a viewing? If you haven't already please review the pictures and videos we have provided. If you truly feel this home is a great fit for you needs please contact us through the showing button to schedule an appointment or call our leasing line where a live person will answer and assist you with your appointment.

HOW TO APPLY: Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements:) http://bit.ly/CavalierCriteria

HIT APPLY NOW: Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: Please refer to Go Section 8 for rental properties that maybe available for the housing assistance program.

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8301 Boxwood Dr have any available units?
8301 Boxwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 8301 Boxwood Dr have?
Some of 8301 Boxwood Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8301 Boxwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8301 Boxwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8301 Boxwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8301 Boxwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8301 Boxwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8301 Boxwood Dr offers parking.
Does 8301 Boxwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8301 Boxwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8301 Boxwood Dr have a pool?
Yes, 8301 Boxwood Dr has a pool.
Does 8301 Boxwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 8301 Boxwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8301 Boxwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8301 Boxwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8301 Boxwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8301 Boxwood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

