8301 Boxwood Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

DESCRIPTION: 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features a family room along with a living room and dining area just off the kitchen. The kitchen features granite countertops with black and stainless appliances. There are 3 bedrooms located on the second floor which includes the master bedroom and master bathroom. The main bath upstairs features modern double sinks. The 4thbedroom can also be used as an office which is downstairs. The laundry room is located just off the family room.



The pool area is designed for entertaining. There is a nice screened porch and the backyard is also designed to enjoy the sunshine along with splash time in the pool.



This property is pet-friendly. Parking is available for two vehicles in the driveway, and street parking is allowed. It can be rented furnished or unfurnished. The price is the same. Please allow time to have furnishings removed if unfurnished is desired.



Walk Through photo tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EibSc6Wp6v0



LOCATION:

Located near Tampa International Airport allows easy access to Pinellas or Tampa side.



How Long are your leases? 1 year leases and we can offer a 2 year lease up front and lock in the rate.



NO SMOKING ALLOWED INSIDE, ONLY OUTSIDE



Holding fee is one month’s rent.



How do I schedule a viewing? If you haven't already please review the pictures and videos we have provided. If you truly feel this home is a great fit for you needs please contact us through the showing button to schedule an appointment or call our leasing line where a live person will answer and assist you with your appointment.



HOW TO APPLY: Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements:) http://bit.ly/CavalierCriteria



HIT APPLY NOW: Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee



SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: Please refer to Go Section 8 for rental properties that maybe available for the housing assistance program.



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change