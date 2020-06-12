All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Find more places like 7630 Colonial Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Town 'n' Country, FL
/
7630 Colonial Ct
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

7630 Colonial Ct

7630 Colonial Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Town 'n' Country
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7630 Colonial Court, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Copperfield

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
guest parking
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
Town and Country Tampa 2BR and 1.5 BA TownHome, Move In Condition - Location, Location, Location. Town and Country Tampa. This town home boasts a main level great room, a half bathroom, and an upgraded kitchen with custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The second floor has 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom. Additional features include tile floors throughout the first floor, wood laminate on the second floor and ceilings fans. Light, Bright and Airy! Community pool! Includes assigned parking and guest parking. This property is very close to W Waters Ave and Veterans Expy. HURRY! Schedule a showing online, this home won't last!!!

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

(RLNE5109803)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7630 Colonial Ct have any available units?
7630 Colonial Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 7630 Colonial Ct have?
Some of 7630 Colonial Ct's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7630 Colonial Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7630 Colonial Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7630 Colonial Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 7630 Colonial Ct is pet friendly.
Does 7630 Colonial Ct offer parking?
Yes, 7630 Colonial Ct offers parking.
Does 7630 Colonial Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7630 Colonial Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7630 Colonial Ct have a pool?
Yes, 7630 Colonial Ct has a pool.
Does 7630 Colonial Ct have accessible units?
No, 7630 Colonial Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7630 Colonial Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 7630 Colonial Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7630 Colonial Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 7630 Colonial Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Citrus Run Apartments
8870 W Waters Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Bayvue
5902 Memorial Hwy
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33635
Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33634

Similar Pages

Town 'n' Country 1 BedroomsTown 'n' Country 2 Bedrooms
Town 'n' Country Apartments with PoolTown 'n' Country Dog Friendly Apartments
Town 'n' Country Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town N County Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg