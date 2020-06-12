7630 Colonial Ct

Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel pool guest parking

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly

Town and Country Tampa 2BR and 1.5 BA TownHome, Move In Condition - Location, Location, Location. Town and Country Tampa. This town home boasts a main level great room, a half bathroom, and an upgraded kitchen with custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The second floor has 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom. Additional features include tile floors throughout the first floor, wood laminate on the second floor and ceilings fans. Light, Bright and Airy! Community pool! Includes assigned parking and guest parking. This property is very close to W Waters Ave and Veterans Expy. HURRY! Schedule a showing online, this home won't last!!!



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



(RLNE5109803)