6332 Newtown Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2dd6122084 ---- This is a very spacious one level 2nd floor condo in the desirable community of Northbay Village. This home has a large eat in kitchen, spacious living area/dining room combo with adjacent balcony, and 2 very large bedrooms, each with walk-in closets This community offers several pools, and access to the inlets of Tampa Bay. Boat parking is allowed on site, and laundry facilities are right outside your door. Close to everything that Tampa Bay has to offer, this is a great place to call your next home!