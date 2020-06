Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Wonderful 3/2 unit in North Bay Village. spectacular view from the property, This gated Waterfront Community offers, pool, laundry facility. Conveniently located to everything Tampa Bay, has to offer, Shopping, Restaurants, Beaches, Tampa International Airport, Raymond James Stadium and the Interstate. You must to see this Unit.