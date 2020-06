Amenities

Waterfront condo at the Gallery at Bayport in Tampa. Conveniently located to all amenities. Close to I275/Veterans Express Way, Airport, Malls, schools, shopping, beaches, etc.. This is a split 2 bedroom 2 bath condo right on a canal. Tile Through out and well maintained. At times you can see manatee swimming in the canal, right out your window. Community pool, fitness center and tennis courts. Gated community.