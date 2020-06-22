4333 Spinnaker Cove Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

See the Video Property Tour



This 3-bedroom, 3.5- bathroom, 2,540 SF waterfront townhome is located in the gated community of Spinnaker Cove in Tampa. It has an open, bright and airy floor-plan with lots of windows to enjoy the water views. There is a large family room (17 x 21), Dining Room (11 x 12), eat-in kitchen and a half bathroom on the 2nd floor. The kitchen has solid surface counters, white cabinets, breakfast bar and plenty of pantry storage. The appliance package includes a range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and disposal. A sliding glass door provides access from the Dining Room to the 2nd floor exterior deck.



The 1st floor den / office / game room (12 x 20) has a full cabinet wet bar with wine refrigerator and a full bathroom with a tub and shower combo. A sliding glass door provides access to the exterior waterfront deck.



The 3rd floor has a large Master Bedroom (21 x 15), two secondary bedrooms (11 x 11 and 10 x 14), a loft (7 x 13) and a full-sided laundry closet. There is an en suite Master Bathroom with double vanity sinks, garden tub, frameless glass shower and a walk-in closet. The other two bedrooms share another full bathroom with a step-in shower.



Other features of this property include use of the salt water dock with access to Tampa Bay, a 2-car garage and dual zoned AC systems.



Pets restricted to one dog under 20 lbs. or two cats.



Spinnaker Cove is convenient to Tampa International Airport and has a community swimming pool, tennis courts, waterfront clubhouse and a small gym.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have been evicted or have poor rental history.



Apply to Rent this Home



Contact us to schedule a showing.