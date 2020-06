Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony parking ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking

NOT A SECTION 8 APPROVED PROPERTY AND NO PETS PLEASE! Light and bright two bedroom first floor end unit in quadplex convenient to restaurants and shopping. All tile floors for easy maintenance, kitchen has pass-through to dining room part of living/dining combo. Unit has a laundry room with washer/dryer hookups and room for storage, plus there's a small fenced area in the back with a patio.