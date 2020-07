Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse elevator on-site laundry pool hot tub

What a beautiful Condo in Titusville, Florida! This condo has a laundry room fully equipped with washer and dryer and shelving. There is full appliance package in the kitchen. There is a balcony that overlooks the Indian River. There is a private swimming pool and recreation room for residents. There is also a trash chute on every floor. There is an elevator for convenience.