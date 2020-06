Amenities

SPECTACULAR 2133 SQFT TOWNHOME IN THE EXCLUSIVE COMMUNITY KENDALL SQUARE, GREAT LOCATION, JUST IN FRONT OF THE CLUBHOUSE WITH 1 BED AND FULL BATH IN THE FIRST FLOOR, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW KITCHEN, FULL SIZE DISHWASHER, WASHER AND DRYER, WALK-IN CLOSET JUST PAINTED, LAMINATED FLOOR BRAND NEW. NEAR TO NEW SCHOOL, SUPERMARKET, SHOPPING, BANKS, SCHOOLS AND BAPTIST HOSPITAL. HURRY!! WONT LAST!! MOTIVATED OWNER. EASY TO SHOW, PROPERTY IS ON SUPRA.