9079 SW 138th Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Condo will be Vacant 7/9/2020 // ONLY $2000 DEPOSIT // Beautiful and Spacious Condo on First Floor. All Tiled, Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Counters, Washer and Dryer inside the unit. Very Nice condo to enjoy, Community has been renovated with paint and new roofs. Gated Complex with pool. Screened patio areas to enjoy all year long. 2 car parking spaces. (one assigned, one guest) Near to everything, banks, restaurants, Publix, Schools, Shopping and Kendall Dr. Do not miss it!!! Due to COVID 19 Protocol and the tenant is pregnant please use mask, gloves and remove your shoes at the door.