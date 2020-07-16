All apartments in The Hammocks
9079 SW 138th Pl
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

9079 SW 138th Pl

9079 Southwest 138th Place · (888) 534-1116
Location

9079 Southwest 138th Place, The Hammocks, FL 33186
Kings Meadow

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9079 · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Condo will be Vacant 7/9/2020 // ONLY $2000 DEPOSIT // Beautiful and Spacious Condo on First Floor. All Tiled, Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Counters, Washer and Dryer inside the unit. Very Nice condo to enjoy, Community has been renovated with paint and new roofs. Gated Complex with pool. Screened patio areas to enjoy all year long. 2 car parking spaces. (one assigned, one guest) Near to everything, banks, restaurants, Publix, Schools, Shopping and Kendall Dr. Do not miss it!!! Due to COVID 19 Protocol and the tenant is pregnant please use mask, gloves and remove your shoes at the door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9079 SW 138th Pl have any available units?
9079 SW 138th Pl has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9079 SW 138th Pl have?
Some of 9079 SW 138th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9079 SW 138th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
9079 SW 138th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9079 SW 138th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 9079 SW 138th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Hammocks.
Does 9079 SW 138th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 9079 SW 138th Pl offers parking.
Does 9079 SW 138th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9079 SW 138th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9079 SW 138th Pl have a pool?
Yes, 9079 SW 138th Pl has a pool.
Does 9079 SW 138th Pl have accessible units?
No, 9079 SW 138th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 9079 SW 138th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 9079 SW 138th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9079 SW 138th Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 9079 SW 138th Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
