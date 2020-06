14040 SW 91st Ter

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

AMAZING CONDO FOR RENT. GREAT LOCATION IN THE HEART OF KENDALL!! CORNER UNIT WITH 2 MASTER BEDROOMS. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS IN KITCHEN. NEW INSTALLED IN 2019 WASHER & DRYER, WATER HEATER, CENTRAL A/C. ACCORDION HURRICANE SHUTTERS. CLUB HOUSE WITH COMMUNITY POOL, TENNIS COURTS AND MANY AMENITIES.

REQUIREMENTS FOR APPROVAL, ADDITIONALLY TO THE "CONTRACT TO LEASE" YOU MUST SUBMIT A COMPLETE "RENTAL APPLICATION FOR EACH ADULT". LAST 4 MONTHS OF PAY STUBS. CREDIT REPORT, POLICE BACKGROUND, IF SELF EMPLOYED LAST 4 MONTHS OF COMPLETE ALL PAGES BANK STATEMENTS AS PROOF OF INCOME. *** VERY MOTIVATED OWNER, WILLING TO HEAR YOUR OFFERS!!!