Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

The house is currently leased. The house is available on August 1, 2020. A one year minimum lease with option to renew. The house is in immaculate condition. Tenant must obtain a background check at local police station and provide a credit report from two of the major credit unions (Experian, Transunion or Equifax).