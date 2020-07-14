All apartments in The Hammocks
10410 SW 153rd Ct 2

10410 Southwest 153rd Court · (786) 768-1289
Location

10410 Southwest 153rd Court, The Hammocks, FL 33196

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1158 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
internet access
BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED TOWNHOUSE IN KENDALL - Property Id: 128375

Beautiful, recently renovated 2 bedroom townhouse with brand new kitchen, bathrooms and tile floors. This unit is 2 stories with an open layout first floor that has new 24x24 porcelain tile and a new kitchen with granite counter tops, new cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The upstairs has laminate wood floors, renovated bathrooms with tile and matching granite countertops and cabinets. All windows and the rear sliding glass door are impact resistant to help keep your family safe during storms and keep the noise out. Comcast TV service included in price, and entire house already wired for Comcast internet and cable for every room. Water heater, washer and dryer all new as well. In a great family friendly area, the neighborhood has a very clean pool to go along with multiple community centers that The Hammocks has to offer. Will go fast!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/128375
Property Id 128375

(RLNE5904519)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10410 SW 153rd Ct 2 have any available units?
10410 SW 153rd Ct 2 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10410 SW 153rd Ct 2 have?
Some of 10410 SW 153rd Ct 2's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10410 SW 153rd Ct 2 currently offering any rent specials?
10410 SW 153rd Ct 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10410 SW 153rd Ct 2 pet-friendly?
No, 10410 SW 153rd Ct 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Hammocks.
Does 10410 SW 153rd Ct 2 offer parking?
No, 10410 SW 153rd Ct 2 does not offer parking.
Does 10410 SW 153rd Ct 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10410 SW 153rd Ct 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10410 SW 153rd Ct 2 have a pool?
Yes, 10410 SW 153rd Ct 2 has a pool.
Does 10410 SW 153rd Ct 2 have accessible units?
No, 10410 SW 153rd Ct 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 10410 SW 153rd Ct 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10410 SW 153rd Ct 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 10410 SW 153rd Ct 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10410 SW 153rd Ct 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
