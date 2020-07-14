10410 SW 153rd Ct 2

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED TOWNHOUSE IN KENDALL - Property Id: 128375



Beautiful, recently renovated 2 bedroom townhouse with brand new kitchen, bathrooms and tile floors. This unit is 2 stories with an open layout first floor that has new 24x24 porcelain tile and a new kitchen with granite counter tops, new cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The upstairs has laminate wood floors, renovated bathrooms with tile and matching granite countertops and cabinets. All windows and the rear sliding glass door are impact resistant to help keep your family safe during storms and keep the noise out. Comcast TV service included in price, and entire house already wired for Comcast internet and cable for every room. Water heater, washer and dryer all new as well. In a great family friendly area, the neighborhood has a very clean pool to go along with multiple community centers that The Hammocks has to offer. Will go fast!

