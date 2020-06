10361 SW 150th Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool

BEAUTIFUL LAKE BREEZES FROM YOUR BACK PATIO WITH RELAXING VIEWS OF ONE OF THE HAMMOCKS EXPANSIVE LAKES. ENJOY THE PATHWAY AROUND THE LAKE TO WALK, JOG ,BIKE, OR EVEN USE THE BEACH AREA. FIRST FLOOR UNIT WITH WAHER/DRYER ON THE PATIO. UPDATED BATHROOM AND KITCHEN AND NEWER AIR CONDITIONER. ASSIGNED PARKING IN FRONT AND MANY GUEST SPACES FOR AMPLE PARKING. GATED COMMUNITY OFFERS MANY AMENITIES, EXERCISE ROOM, POOL AND CLUB HOUSE. LOCATED CLOSE TO TRANSPORTATION, MANY RESTAURANTS, LIBRARY, AND SHOPPING CENTER WITH CONVIENT PUBLIX, CVS AND BANKS.