10151 SW 138th Ct

House For Rent - Property Id: 120383
Desirable and rarely available 1 story home at Charlestowne. This well maintained 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms home is located in a quite and safe gated community with pool, tennis court and playground. The property features an immaculate kitchen with breakfast nook, double car garage, screened patio, new A/C and water heater, and a walking closet in the master bedroom. Amazing school zone. The home will be painted on the exterior and a new roof will be installed soon!!!
Move In Cost: $6,900 Renewable: Yes
Approval: 3-4 Weeks Association Approval Required
Lse Term/Info: 1 Year With Renewal Option
Rent Pay Incl: Association Fee, Waste
Rent Dep Incl: 1st Mo2 Security Deposit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/120383p
