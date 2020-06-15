All apartments in The Hammocks
10151 SW 138th Ct
Last updated August 4 2019 at 9:47 AM

10151 SW 138th Ct

10151 Southwest 138th Court · (786) 251-0736
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10151 Southwest 138th Court, The Hammocks, FL 33186

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
House For Rent - Property Id: 120383

Desirable and rarely available 1 story home at Charlestowne. This well maintained 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms home is located in a quite and safe gated community with pool, tennis court and playground. The property features an immaculate kitchen with breakfast nook, double car garage, screened patio, new A/C and water heater, and a walking closet in the master bedroom. Amazing school zone. The home will be painted on the exterior and a new roof will be installed soon!!!
Move In Cost: $6,900 Renewable: Yes
Approval: 3-4 Weeks Association Approval Required
Lse Term/Info: 1 Year With Renewal Option
Rent Pay Incl: Association Fee, Waste
Rent Dep Incl: 1st Mo2 Security Deposit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/120383p
Property Id 120383

(RLNE5014145)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10151 SW 138th Ct have any available units?
10151 SW 138th Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Hammocks, FL.
What amenities does 10151 SW 138th Ct have?
Some of 10151 SW 138th Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10151 SW 138th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
10151 SW 138th Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10151 SW 138th Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 10151 SW 138th Ct is pet friendly.
Does 10151 SW 138th Ct offer parking?
Yes, 10151 SW 138th Ct does offer parking.
Does 10151 SW 138th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10151 SW 138th Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10151 SW 138th Ct have a pool?
Yes, 10151 SW 138th Ct has a pool.
Does 10151 SW 138th Ct have accessible units?
No, 10151 SW 138th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 10151 SW 138th Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 10151 SW 138th Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10151 SW 138th Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10151 SW 138th Ct has units with air conditioning.
