Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

In the heart of quaint and peaceful Tequesta is this large 3-bedroom 2-bath second floor unit with 2-car garage. Screened patio, spacious great room, generous bedroom and bathroom sizes and plenty of storage. Short walk to the community pool and only 6 minute drive to the closest public beach. First month's rent, last month's rent, security deposit, clean background and verifiable income required for consideration. No pets. Ready NOW!