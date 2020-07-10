8418 LAURELON PLACE

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool guest parking

Updated two bedroom, two bath 996 square foot end unit villa located in Laurelon Village. The kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances, double sink, tiled and plenty of cabinet space. Open floor plan has a dining room and living room combination. Dining room is tiled with a chandelier leading in to the living room. Spacious living room is tiled, ceiling fan and sliding door leading out to your screened in back patio with new screens. Master bedroom has brand new ceiling fan and new carpet. Attached master bathroom is tiled, tub/shower combination, new light fixture, spacious counter and large closet. Bedroom two is newly carpeted with ceiling fan. Bathroom two is tiled, tub/shower combination with sensor lighting. Laundry room has full size washer/dryer hookups. Parking space right outside the front door with extra guest parking. Community pool and mailbox is close by for your convenience.