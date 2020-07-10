All apartments in Temple Terrace
Find more places like 8418 LAURELON PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Temple Terrace, FL
/
8418 LAURELON PLACE
Last updated June 8 2020 at 6:18 PM

8418 LAURELON PLACE

8418 Laurelon Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Temple Terrace
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8418 Laurelon Place, Temple Terrace, FL 33637

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
guest parking
Updated two bedroom, two bath 996 square foot end unit villa located in Laurelon Village. The kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances, double sink, tiled and plenty of cabinet space. Open floor plan has a dining room and living room combination. Dining room is tiled with a chandelier leading in to the living room. Spacious living room is tiled, ceiling fan and sliding door leading out to your screened in back patio with new screens. Master bedroom has brand new ceiling fan and new carpet. Attached master bathroom is tiled, tub/shower combination, new light fixture, spacious counter and large closet. Bedroom two is newly carpeted with ceiling fan. Bathroom two is tiled, tub/shower combination with sensor lighting. Laundry room has full size washer/dryer hookups. Parking space right outside the front door with extra guest parking. Community pool and mailbox is close by for your convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8418 LAURELON PLACE have any available units?
8418 LAURELON PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple Terrace, FL.
What amenities does 8418 LAURELON PLACE have?
Some of 8418 LAURELON PLACE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8418 LAURELON PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
8418 LAURELON PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8418 LAURELON PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 8418 LAURELON PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple Terrace.
Does 8418 LAURELON PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 8418 LAURELON PLACE offers parking.
Does 8418 LAURELON PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8418 LAURELON PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8418 LAURELON PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 8418 LAURELON PLACE has a pool.
Does 8418 LAURELON PLACE have accessible units?
No, 8418 LAURELON PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 8418 LAURELON PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8418 LAURELON PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8418 LAURELON PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8418 LAURELON PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Addison at Tampa Oaks
13052 Tampa Oaks Blvd
Temple Terrace, FL 33637
Stone Creek
13275 Arbor Pointe Circle
Temple Terrace, FL 33617

Similar Pages

Temple Terrace 1 BedroomsTemple Terrace 2 Bedrooms
Temple Terrace 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTemple Terrace Apartments with Pool
Temple Terrace Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL
East Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa