Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

The perfect place to live pleasantly, far from everything congested in the city but close to all commercial plazas. The owners could leave several furniture at no extra cost. the maintenance of the pool is included in the rental price. The property is available from April 1, 2019, but it can be shown from now on.