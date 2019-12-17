5106 GAINSVILLE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

You'll love this immaculate 2/2 Single story villa. Great location in the quiet and highly desirable community of TEMPLE TERRACE, which is located just minutes from the University of South Florida. As you enter to the home the kitchen is on your right, open floor plan with split bedrooms offers laminate flooring in the two bedrooms and tile floors throughout the rest of the home. The master bedroom offers a private full bath and a walking closet. French doors lead to the outside covered and screened lanai that is perfect for enjoying a coffee or dining outdoors. The private wood fenced back deck backs up to quiet conservation. Lots of extra storage in the outside utility/laundry room conveniently located under the covered lanai. Has parking in front of the home with additional spaces available. The community pool and covered cabana area are just a short walk from your front door and offers a great place to entertain family and friends. The community racquet ball courts are right next to the pool. The complex is located nearby to I-75, local shopping, restaurants and local hospitals.

Also, water, trash and lawn maintenance (front yard) are included in the monthly payment. RENTERS INSURANCE IS REQUIRED.