All apartments in Temple Terrace
Find more places like 5106 GAINSVILLE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Temple Terrace, FL
/
5106 GAINSVILLE DRIVE
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

5106 GAINSVILLE DRIVE

5106 Gainsville Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Temple Terrace
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5106 Gainsville Drive, Temple Terrace, FL 33617

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
You'll love this immaculate 2/2 Single story villa. Great location in the quiet and highly desirable community of TEMPLE TERRACE, which is located just minutes from the University of South Florida. As you enter to the home the kitchen is on your right, open floor plan with split bedrooms offers laminate flooring in the two bedrooms and tile floors throughout the rest of the home. The master bedroom offers a private full bath and a walking closet. French doors lead to the outside covered and screened lanai that is perfect for enjoying a coffee or dining outdoors. The private wood fenced back deck backs up to quiet conservation. Lots of extra storage in the outside utility/laundry room conveniently located under the covered lanai. Has parking in front of the home with additional spaces available. The community pool and covered cabana area are just a short walk from your front door and offers a great place to entertain family and friends. The community racquet ball courts are right next to the pool. The complex is located nearby to I-75, local shopping, restaurants and local hospitals.
Also, water, trash and lawn maintenance (front yard) are included in the monthly payment. RENTERS INSURANCE IS REQUIRED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5106 GAINSVILLE DRIVE have any available units?
5106 GAINSVILLE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple Terrace, FL.
What amenities does 5106 GAINSVILLE DRIVE have?
Some of 5106 GAINSVILLE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5106 GAINSVILLE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5106 GAINSVILLE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5106 GAINSVILLE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5106 GAINSVILLE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple Terrace.
Does 5106 GAINSVILLE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5106 GAINSVILLE DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 5106 GAINSVILLE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5106 GAINSVILLE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5106 GAINSVILLE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5106 GAINSVILLE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5106 GAINSVILLE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5106 GAINSVILLE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5106 GAINSVILLE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5106 GAINSVILLE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5106 GAINSVILLE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5106 GAINSVILLE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stone Creek
13275 Arbor Pointe Circle
Temple Terrace, FL 33617
Addison at Tampa Oaks
13052 Tampa Oaks Blvd
Temple Terrace, FL 33637

Similar Pages

Temple Terrace 1 BedroomsTemple Terrace 2 Bedrooms
Temple Terrace 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTemple Terrace Apartments with Gym
Temple Terrace Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL
East Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa