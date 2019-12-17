5014 GAINSVILLE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Welcome To a beautiful Condo. Enjoy sunning and gardening in your own back yard! There is a spacious feel to the open floorplan with an efficient kitchen and a great room with a wood floor. Sliders open to the screened patio.Neutral decor throughout with newer kitchen appliances and a full-size stackable washer and dryer. The two bedrooms and two full baths. The back yard is ideal for outdoor entertaining and there's a great shed for storage. Located in a quiet complex near the University, major arteries of Fowler/Fletcher/I-75, shopping, and restaurants. Plus it's located near everything, so all the amenities of the Recreation Complex and Lightfoot Senior Center are available for a very reasonable cost.