11803 RAINTREE LAKE LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool racquetball court tennis court

Overlooking wooded green space, this ground floor unit is also an end unit and has two updated bathrooms. The master bedroom has an en-suite bath with large shower and a walk in closet. From the second bedroom, open the sliding glass doors and enjoy a large screened in patio, with peaceful views of nature. The second bedroom has an ample closet as well. There is a linen closet in the hall and a second bathroom also beautifully updated. A storage closet/ laundry area is on the screened patio. The unit comes with all appliances, including a washer and dryer. You will find tile in all the wet areas and laminate flooring in all the others. Basic cable and water are included in the rent. There is one assigned parking space, 2-03 A. The community features a pool, tennis courts and racquetball courts. Conveniently located minutes from USF, MOSI, Busch Gardens, Advent Hospital, the VA Hospital and more. Call to schedule an appointment today.