Temple Terrace, FL
11803 RAINTREE LAKE LANE
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:21 AM

11803 RAINTREE LAKE LANE

11803 Raintree Lake Lane
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

11803 Raintree Lake Lane, Temple Terrace, FL 33617

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
Overlooking wooded green space, this ground floor unit is also an end unit and has two updated bathrooms. The master bedroom has an en-suite bath with large shower and a walk in closet. From the second bedroom, open the sliding glass doors and enjoy a large screened in patio, with peaceful views of nature. The second bedroom has an ample closet as well. There is a linen closet in the hall and a second bathroom also beautifully updated. A storage closet/ laundry area is on the screened patio. The unit comes with all appliances, including a washer and dryer. You will find tile in all the wet areas and laminate flooring in all the others. Basic cable and water are included in the rent. There is one assigned parking space, 2-03 A. The community features a pool, tennis courts and racquetball courts. Conveniently located minutes from USF, MOSI, Busch Gardens, Advent Hospital, the VA Hospital and more. Call to schedule an appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11803 RAINTREE LAKE LANE have any available units?
11803 RAINTREE LAKE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple Terrace, FL.
What amenities does 11803 RAINTREE LAKE LANE have?
Some of 11803 RAINTREE LAKE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11803 RAINTREE LAKE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
11803 RAINTREE LAKE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11803 RAINTREE LAKE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 11803 RAINTREE LAKE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple Terrace.
Does 11803 RAINTREE LAKE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 11803 RAINTREE LAKE LANE offers parking.
Does 11803 RAINTREE LAKE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11803 RAINTREE LAKE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11803 RAINTREE LAKE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 11803 RAINTREE LAKE LANE has a pool.
Does 11803 RAINTREE LAKE LANE have accessible units?
No, 11803 RAINTREE LAKE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 11803 RAINTREE LAKE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11803 RAINTREE LAKE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11803 RAINTREE LAKE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11803 RAINTREE LAKE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
