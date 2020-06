Amenities

MOVE-IN SPECIAL: 1/2 DEPOSIT UPON MOVE-IN 1/2 ON 2ND MONTH. Located in Victoria Terrace Community with community pool & tennis courts. Beautiful townhome features laminate floors on ground level neutral color throughout. Spacious living room with outside private patio. Fully appointed kitchen with plenty of cabinets. Bedrooms are spacious with good size closets. Great access to University of South Florida and Interstate 75 all major shopping, beaches, Airport.