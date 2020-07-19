11355 Grandville Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking pool dog park

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range Property Amenities accepts section 8 dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Great townhome on a corner lot with a fireplace and vaulted master ceilings. Neighborhood has a pool and tennis courts. Small pets allowed with a $250 fee.

Water is included in your rent.

Application fee is $75 for primary application; $50 for each subsequent adult applicant.



This property does not accept section 8.

https://www.homeprop.com/Rentals/qualifying-criteria/