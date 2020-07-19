All apartments in Temple Terrace
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11355 Grandville Dr

11355 Grandville Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11355 Grandville Drive, Temple Terrace, FL 33617

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Great townhome on a corner lot with a fireplace and vaulted master ceilings. Neighborhood has a pool and tennis courts. Small pets allowed with a $250 fee.
Water is included in your rent.
Application fee is $75 for primary application; $50 for each subsequent adult applicant.

This property does not accept section 8.
https://www.homeprop.com/Rentals/qualifying-criteria/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11355 Grandville Dr have any available units?
11355 Grandville Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple Terrace, FL.
What amenities does 11355 Grandville Dr have?
Some of 11355 Grandville Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11355 Grandville Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11355 Grandville Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11355 Grandville Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11355 Grandville Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11355 Grandville Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11355 Grandville Dr offers parking.
Does 11355 Grandville Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11355 Grandville Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11355 Grandville Dr have a pool?
Yes, 11355 Grandville Dr has a pool.
Does 11355 Grandville Dr have accessible units?
No, 11355 Grandville Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11355 Grandville Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11355 Grandville Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 11355 Grandville Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11355 Grandville Dr has units with air conditioning.
