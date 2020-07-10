104 DRUID HILLS ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool

Come see this NEWLY UPDATED 3 bedroom, 2 baths + Office and Den, POOL home! This home features over 1980 sq. ft. with a formal living room, family room, office, dining room, separate laundry room, fully remodeled kitchen and baths, fenced yard, private pool, pre-wired security cameras, tile and wood floors throughout - no carpet, and much more! The chef of the house will love the open kitchen with plenty of wood cabinets including a pantry, all stainless appliances, a breakfast bar, and granite countertops. You will love spending time at home in your own private fenced backyard with in-ground pool and extended pool deck. Great place to relax and enjoy the outdoors or entertain friends.

Near shopping, restaurants, schools, universities, and entertainment. Just minutes to Busch Gardens and USF. RENT INCLUDES POOL SERVICE. Most Pets welcome