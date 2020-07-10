All apartments in Temple Terrace
Find more places like 104 DRUID HILLS ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Temple Terrace, FL
/
104 DRUID HILLS ROAD
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:32 AM

104 DRUID HILLS ROAD

104 Druid Hills Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Temple Terrace
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

104 Druid Hills Road, Temple Terrace, FL 33617

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
Come see this NEWLY UPDATED 3 bedroom, 2 baths + Office and Den, POOL home! This home features over 1980 sq. ft. with a formal living room, family room, office, dining room, separate laundry room, fully remodeled kitchen and baths, fenced yard, private pool, pre-wired security cameras, tile and wood floors throughout - no carpet, and much more! The chef of the house will love the open kitchen with plenty of wood cabinets including a pantry, all stainless appliances, a breakfast bar, and granite countertops. You will love spending time at home in your own private fenced backyard with in-ground pool and extended pool deck. Great place to relax and enjoy the outdoors or entertain friends.
Near shopping, restaurants, schools, universities, and entertainment. Just minutes to Busch Gardens and USF. RENT INCLUDES POOL SERVICE. Most Pets welcome

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 DRUID HILLS ROAD have any available units?
104 DRUID HILLS ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple Terrace, FL.
What amenities does 104 DRUID HILLS ROAD have?
Some of 104 DRUID HILLS ROAD's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 DRUID HILLS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
104 DRUID HILLS ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 DRUID HILLS ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 DRUID HILLS ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 104 DRUID HILLS ROAD offer parking?
No, 104 DRUID HILLS ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 104 DRUID HILLS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 DRUID HILLS ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 DRUID HILLS ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 104 DRUID HILLS ROAD has a pool.
Does 104 DRUID HILLS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 104 DRUID HILLS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 104 DRUID HILLS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 DRUID HILLS ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 104 DRUID HILLS ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 DRUID HILLS ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Best Cities for Families 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stone Creek
13275 Arbor Pointe Circle
Temple Terrace, FL 33617
Addison at Tampa Oaks
13052 Tampa Oaks Blvd
Temple Terrace, FL 33637

Similar Pages

Temple Terrace 1 BedroomsTemple Terrace 2 Bedrooms
Temple Terrace 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTemple Terrace Apartments with Pool
Temple Terrace Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL
East Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa